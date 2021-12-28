Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Receives $205.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $205.88.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chubb from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $193.48 on Friday. Chubb has a 1 year low of $144.00 and a 1 year high of $197.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $189.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.27.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.28%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,804 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,494 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,027,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in Chubb by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 19,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 58,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,269,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,118,000 after acquiring an additional 179,230 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

