Chimera Investment Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NYSE:CIM)

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th.

Chimera Investment has decreased its dividend payment by 30.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Chimera Investment has a payout ratio of 87.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Chimera Investment to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.2%.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Shares of NYSE CIM opened at $15.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Chimera Investment has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $16.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.94 and its 200 day moving average is $15.36. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.93.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 82.01% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $149.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CIM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chimera Investment stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,201,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 78,545 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.51% of Chimera Investment worth $17,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 50.72% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.