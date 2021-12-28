Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.79.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVX. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $5,973,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 5.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,706,000 after acquiring an additional 12,526 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 4.9% during the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,491,000 after buying an additional 7,351 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 28.2% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after buying an additional 10,115 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 5.5% during the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 40,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.2% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 277,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,154,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $118.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $228.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $83.89 and a fifty-two week high of $119.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.97 and its 200-day moving average is $106.41.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.47%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.