Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Chegg’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Chegg reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chegg will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.79 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 0.04%. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

CHGG has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum downgraded Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Chegg from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Northland Securities downgraded Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $107.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.20.

NYSE CHGG opened at $30.28 on Friday. Chegg has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $115.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a current ratio of 13.65.

In related news, Director Ted Schlein acquired 35,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,313.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $713,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hartline Investment Corp grew its holdings in Chegg by 564.7% during the second quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 72,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 61,314 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Chegg during the third quarter worth approximately $8,750,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chegg by 25.9% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Chegg by 1.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Chegg by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 158,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

