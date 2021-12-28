Chase Investment Counsel Corp Sells 299 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp trimmed its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. EPAM Systems accounts for about 2.2% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $5,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPAM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,467 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the second quarter worth $461,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 81.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,413,000 after buying an additional 46,058 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 42.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 29.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,341,000 after buying an additional 8,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on EPAM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.11.

In other news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 6,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.00, for a total transaction of $4,785,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.82, for a total transaction of $768,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 84,261 shares of company stock worth $57,627,705 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems stock traded down $8.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $688.41. The stock had a trading volume of 910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.67, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $653.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $604.13. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $328.90 and a one year high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

