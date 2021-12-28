Chase Investment Counsel Corp Sells 1,033 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp cut its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. IQVIA makes up 2.0% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $4,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in IQVIA by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.35.

Shares of NYSE IQV traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $281.29. 2,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $53.74 billion, a PE ratio of 71.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.23. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.00 and a 1-year high of $283.57.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.