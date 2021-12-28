Chase Investment Counsel Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp reduced its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for about 1.4% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 84.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

MS stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.61. 56,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,030,851. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.54. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $66.85 and a 52-week high of $105.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.76%.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MS. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.79.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.