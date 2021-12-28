Chase Investment Counsel Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCI. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 23.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,445,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,647,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,394 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 33.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,286,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,031,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,474 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,937,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,558,000 after acquiring an additional 856,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,362,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,583,231,000 after acquiring an additional 658,562 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCI has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $205.55. The company had a trading volume of 9,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,122. The firm has a market cap of $88.84 billion, a PE ratio of 67.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.43. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $204.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 194.06%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

