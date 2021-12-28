Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $40,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 73,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 82,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 412,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,241,000 after acquiring an additional 51,164 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,437,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,866,000 after acquiring an additional 991,782 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,964,000. 69.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $815.00 to $730.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $782.20.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $652.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $585.45 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $673.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $719.70. The company has a market cap of $116.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

