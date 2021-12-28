CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on January 14th

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.016 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.
CES Energy Solutions stock traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$2.01. The stock had a trading volume of 193,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,703. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$512.29 million and a P/E ratio of 7.94. CES Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of C$1.24 and a 12-month high of C$2.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.80.
CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$314.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$281.35 million. On average, research analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other CES Energy Solutions news, Director Thomas James Simons sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.76, for a total transaction of C$1,755,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,069,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,631,408.96. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,010,076 shares of company stock worth $1,773,984.
CES Energy Solutions Company Profile
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.
