CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on January 14th

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.016 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

CES Energy Solutions stock traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$2.01. The stock had a trading volume of 193,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,703. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$512.29 million and a P/E ratio of 7.94. CES Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of C$1.24 and a 12-month high of C$2.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.80.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$314.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$281.35 million. On average, research analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CEU. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$2.85 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CES Energy Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.24.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Director Thomas James Simons sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.76, for a total transaction of C$1,755,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,069,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,631,408.96. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,010,076 shares of company stock worth $1,773,984.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

