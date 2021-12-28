Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centrica is a top thirty FTSE100 company with growing energy businesses in the UK, North America and Europe. They secure and supply gas and electricity for millions of homes and businesses and offer a distinctive range of home energy solutions and low-carbon products and services. “

Get Centrica alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Centrica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

OTCMKTS CPYYY traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $3.63. 3,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,369. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.05. Centrica has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $3.78.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centrica (CPYYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.