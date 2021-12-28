CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,230 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $6,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 115.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 94.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CNP. Barclays upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $448,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CNP opened at $27.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.96. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.31 and a fifty-two week high of $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.85 and its 200-day moving average is $25.99.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 44.74%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

