Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,229 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2,883.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,070,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833,197 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,791,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121,756 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 594.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,869,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168,014 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,373,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,558,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,961 shares during the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CVE opened at $12.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.57 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.18. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $13.48.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 2.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0282 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVE shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.18.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

