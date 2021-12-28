Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CBOE. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 296.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $1,007,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total transaction of $264,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,470. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.69.

NASDAQ CBOE opened at $129.80 on Tuesday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.00 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.69.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.93%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

