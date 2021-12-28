CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.23

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

MTBCP stock opened at $29.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.82. CareCloud has a fifty-two week low of $25.40 and a fifty-two week high of $31.10.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

