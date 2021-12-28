CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.23

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.
MTBCP stock opened at $29.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.82. CareCloud has a fifty-two week low of $25.40 and a fifty-two week high of $31.10.
About CareCloud
See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders
Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.