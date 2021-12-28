Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by OLD Republic International Corp

OLD Republic International Corp lessened its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,036,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,000 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp owned approximately 0.37% of Cardinal Health worth $51,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 45,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $51.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 50.65%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CAH shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.10.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

