Carbon Market Capitalization Reaches $4.07 Million (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 27th. In the last week, Carbon has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Carbon has a total market capitalization of $4.07 million and $137,462.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carbon coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000256 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00059808 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,957.88 or 0.07945193 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.99 or 0.00078348 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,719.78 or 0.99917840 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00053629 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00007773 BTC.

About Carbon

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,946,493 coins. Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio . The official website for Carbon is crbn.io . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio

Buying and Selling Carbon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

