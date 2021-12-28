Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Senior Officer Robin Matthew Rudd Acquires 560 Shares of Stock

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Senior Officer Robin Matthew Rudd purchased 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$35.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,988.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$199,309.15.

TSE CWB opened at C$36.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$38.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$36.41. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of C$28.12 and a 12-month high of C$41.56. The firm has a market cap of C$3.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is 31.10%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CWB. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Western Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.92.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

