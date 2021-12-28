Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Stock Position Raised by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lifted its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Shares of CPB opened at $42.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.43 and its 200-day moving average is $42.81. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $53.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 1st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 47.28%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPB. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.