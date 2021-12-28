Camden Capital LLC Sells 591 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Camden Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Bank of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in Bank of America by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 5,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 78,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 9,753 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,297,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 46,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on BAC shares. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.99.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America stock opened at $44.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $365.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.68. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.57 and a twelve month high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

