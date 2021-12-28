Camden Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) by 106.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,390 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC owned 0.12% of SuRo Capital worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its position in SuRo Capital by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 729,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,840,000 after buying an additional 160,662 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 634.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 542,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 468,346 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 417,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,006,000. Finally, M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 205,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 33,024 shares during the period. 33.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSSS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of SuRo Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities cut their price target on SuRo Capital from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SuRo Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

In other SuRo Capital news, CEO Mark D. Klein purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Allison Green purchased 5,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $74,773.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSSS opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average of $13.19. The company has a market cap of $392.29 million, a PE ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.96. SuRo Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $16.40.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a net margin of 10,823.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from SuRo Capital’s previous — dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 46.2%. SuRo Capital’s payout ratio is 87.15%.

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

