Camden Capital LLC Purchases 946 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Camden Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $171.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.04. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $136.02 and a 52-week high of $171.13.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

