Camden Capital LLC Has $672,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter worth $1,075,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 57,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,531,000 after buying an additional 16,442 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $51.83 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $51.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.39.

