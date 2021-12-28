Camden Capital LLC Grows Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth $67,000. 81.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward L. Monser bought 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APD opened at $302.22 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $245.75 and a one year high of $316.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $298.33 and a 200 day moving average of $285.58. The company has a market capitalization of $67.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.56%.

A number of analysts recently commented on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.24.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

