Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 115.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 713,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 382,880 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.17% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $5,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSLV. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

Shares of PSLV stock opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $11.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day moving average is $8.45.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

