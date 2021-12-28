Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,807 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,497,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,147,000 after purchasing an additional 155,079 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,519,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,426,000 after purchasing an additional 75,023 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 874,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,276,000 after purchasing an additional 127,325 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 775,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,707,000 after buying an additional 24,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 453,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,875,000 after buying an additional 128,214 shares during the last quarter.

SHYG opened at $45.36 on Tuesday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.72 and a 12-month high of $46.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.59.

