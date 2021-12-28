Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,387 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $5,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,511,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,894 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,479,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,273,000 after purchasing an additional 453,465 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,862,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,406,000 after purchasing an additional 142,936 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,792,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,484,000 after purchasing an additional 113,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,323,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,915,000 after purchasing an additional 425,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

In related news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $8,485,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total value of $260,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 167,514 shares of company stock valued at $14,165,222. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $86.16 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $62.51 and a one year high of $86.96. The company has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

