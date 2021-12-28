Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock opened at 19.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 19.99 and its 200 day moving average is 20.22. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 52-week low of 17.15 and a 52-week high of 21.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,157,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,483 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $24,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

