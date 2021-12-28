Cadence Wealth Management LLC Sells 346 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises 0.7% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHV. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,952,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,674,000 after buying an additional 500,963 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,568,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,731,000 after buying an additional 84,743 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,183,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,134,000 after buying an additional 48,366 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,900,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,945,000 after buying an additional 21,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,095,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,874,000 after buying an additional 144,791 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,109. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.97. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $72.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

