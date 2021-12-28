Cadence Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,632,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,498,000 after purchasing an additional 599,615 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,890,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,066,000 after purchasing an additional 252,925 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,685,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,201,000 after purchasing an additional 198,817 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 613.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,144,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,340,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AMLP stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.44. 69,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,491,315. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.00. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

