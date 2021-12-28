Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 246,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,103 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $12,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 39,900.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 337.3% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLDR traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,037. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.84 and a 200-day moving average of $56.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $84.43.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on BLDR. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $2,996,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

