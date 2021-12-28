Bsr Reit Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:HOM)

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$2.39. The business had revenue of C$39.92 million during the quarter.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bsr Reit in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

