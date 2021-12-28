Brookstone Capital Management Raises Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,438 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 244.8% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 77.8% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 496.6% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 871 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.8% in the third quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 1,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $63.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.93. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.02%.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Erste Group raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.94.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

