Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 5,786 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 640.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 1,785.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 55.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.30, for a total value of $3,709,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.44, for a total value of $1,967,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 450,250 shares of company stock worth $133,473,195. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Moderna in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.31.

MRNA stock opened at $246.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $287.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.40. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. Research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

