Brookstone Capital Management Has $4.90 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 171.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,933 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $4,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,649,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 60,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,487,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 21.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 57,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,667,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWV stock opened at $279.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.49. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $218.36 and a 1 year high of $279.45.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.