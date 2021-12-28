Brookstone Capital Management Has $4.45 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,370,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,364,000 after purchasing an additional 12,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 97,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,431,000 after purchasing an additional 20,447 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $309.52 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $226.77 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.46.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.