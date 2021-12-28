Brookstone Capital Management Grows Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,338 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Adobe by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. South State Corp grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 31,034 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,175,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,371 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,941,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $670.16.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $577.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $639.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $622.93. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $275.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.65, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

