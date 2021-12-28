Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 4,277 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Erste Group downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.67.

Shares of PYPL opened at $192.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.17. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.15 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.57 and a 200-day moving average of $254.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Dorman acquired 1,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.