Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 1,176 Shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF were worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 4,720.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,008,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 259.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 44,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after buying an additional 11,728 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQN opened at $34.39 on Tuesday. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a one year low of $29.25 and a one year high of $36.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.48.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This is a boost from VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%.

