Brokerages Set Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) PT at €257.79

Shares of Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €257.79 ($292.94).

A number of research firms have recently commented on VOW3. Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($284.09) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($301.14) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €276.00 ($313.64) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($267.05) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €301.00 ($342.05) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Volkswagen stock opened at €178.42 ($202.75) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €184.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is €197.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion and a PE ratio of 4.98. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €141.76 ($161.09) and a 52 week high of €252.20 ($286.59).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

