Brokerages Set SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Target Price at $306.83

Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $306.83.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SITM. Barclays boosted their price objective on SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on SiTime from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital upped their price target on SiTime from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $281.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

SiTime stock opened at $296.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $269.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 449.59, a PEG ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.84. SiTime has a fifty-two week low of $75.81 and a fifty-two week high of $341.77.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.28. SiTime had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SiTime will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $1,322,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $58,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,480 shares of company stock valued at $21,101,047 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SiTime by 3.6% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 554,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,217,000 after purchasing an additional 19,237 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SiTime by 120.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 463,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,657,000 after purchasing an additional 253,659 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of SiTime by 164,672.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 377,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,766,000 after purchasing an additional 377,101 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of SiTime by 9.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of SiTime by 37.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

