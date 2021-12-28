Brokerages Set Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) PT at $24.22

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.44.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on REMYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, November 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of Rémy Cointreau stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $23.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,388. Rémy Cointreau has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $24.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.02 and a 200-day moving average of $21.02.

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

