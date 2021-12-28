Brokerages Set Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) PT at $24.22

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2021

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.44.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on REMYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, November 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of Rémy Cointreau stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $23.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,388. Rémy Cointreau has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $24.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.02 and a 200-day moving average of $21.02.

About Rémy Cointreau

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Analyst Recommendations for Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.