Brokerages Set Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Price Target at $2,767.50

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,767.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Persimmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of Persimmon from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a 2,500.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Persimmon to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Investec started coverage on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a 3,035.00 target price for the company.

Shares of PSMMY opened at $74.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.28 and a 200-day moving average of $77.78. Persimmon has a one year low of $68.23 and a one year high of $95.50.

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

