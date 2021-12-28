Brokerages Set Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Price Target at $79.92

Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.92.

FTV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fortive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

In other news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,747.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $506,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,531,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,788,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,922 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,192,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,443 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,432,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,022 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,991,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTV traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.63. The company had a trading volume of 766,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,678. The firm has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.41. Fortive has a one year low of $64.58 and a one year high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

