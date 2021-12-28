Brokerages Set Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) PT at $42.60

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.60.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EQH. TheStreet raised shares of Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

In other Equitable news, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $323,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 4,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total transaction of $171,768.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,144 shares of company stock worth $1,970,588 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQH. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Equitable by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,478,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,381,000 after buying an additional 1,386,641 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Equitable by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 960,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,256,000 after buying an additional 370,322 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Equitable by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 217,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,615,000 after buying an additional 14,980 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Equitable by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,595,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equitable by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $33.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.44. Equitable has a 52-week low of $24.56 and a 52-week high of $36.09.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equitable will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.81%.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

