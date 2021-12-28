Brokerages Set E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) Target Price at €11.88

Shares of E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €11.88 ($13.50).

Several equities analysts have commented on EOAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($13.64) target price on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.05) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €10.00 ($11.36) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group set a €11.00 ($12.50) price target on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.14) price target on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of FRA:EOAN opened at €12.05 ($13.69) on Friday. E.On has a 12-month low of €6.70 ($7.61) and a 12-month high of €10.80 ($12.27). The company’s fifty day moving average is €11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is €10.77.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

