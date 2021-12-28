Brokerages Set Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target at $355.16

Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $355.16.

A number of brokerages have commented on BIIB. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Biogen from $296.00 to $258.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Biogen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $271.00 price target for the company.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $234.19 on Friday. Biogen has a 1-year low of $221.72 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.72.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.84 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, South State Corp bought a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

