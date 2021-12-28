Brokerages Set AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Target Price at $54.00

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AZN shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. TheStreet cut AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

NASDAQ AZN traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.22. 56,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,905,176. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of $46.48 and a 52 week high of $64.21. The stock has a market cap of $180.38 billion, a PE ratio of 91.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,346 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,049,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,945 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,589,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,553,000 after acquiring an additional 759,134 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,480,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

