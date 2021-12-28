Brokerages Set AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Target Price at $54.00

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.00.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on AZN shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. TheStreet cut AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.
NASDAQ AZN traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.22. 56,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,905,176. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of $46.48 and a 52 week high of $64.21. The stock has a market cap of $180.38 billion, a PE ratio of 91.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.50.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,346 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,049,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,945 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,589,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,553,000 after acquiring an additional 759,134 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,480,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.09% of the company’s stock.
AstraZeneca Company Profile
AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.
Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?
Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.