Brokerages Set Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Target Price at $28.36

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.36.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amerant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised Amerant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Stephens raised Amerant Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

AMTB opened at $34.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Amerant Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $36.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.89.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $65.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.42 million. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 18.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amerant Bancorp will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.14%.

In other news, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $78,715.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Millar Wilson sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $922,146.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 600 shares of company stock worth $16,084. Corporate insiders own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 9.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 9.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 93.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 7.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. 29.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

