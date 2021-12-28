Brokerages Set Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Price Target at $19.57

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director David R. Pelizzon purchased 4,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,816.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Hochberg purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $54,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 158,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,856 and sold 40,504 shares valued at $483,899. Corporate insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 17.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 93,545 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 4.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,857 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Alphatec by 3.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,557 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Alphatec by 4.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,702 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

ATEC opened at $12.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Alphatec has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $19.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.75.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 61.41% and a negative return on equity of 92.96%. The company had revenue of $62.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphatec will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

